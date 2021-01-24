A LAUGHARNE driver who broke a 30mph speed limit has been fined £60 by magistrates.
Kyran Maxwell David Lewis, aged 27, of Orchard Park, appeared before the court in Llanelli on Wednesday, January 20.
He was charged driving a Mazda CX-5 Sport car on the A483 road at Llandybie at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30mph on May 20.
The court was told that the speed of 36mph was recorded by laser, and the road's speed limit was signified by street lighting placed at less than 200 yard intervals.
The case was found proved under the single justice procedure and in addition to the fine, Lewis had three penalty points endorsed on his licence and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.