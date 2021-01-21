COUNTY Hall in Haverfordwest will be lit in purple on Wednesday, January 27, for Holocaust Memorial Day.

On January 27, 1945, Soviet Russian soldiers entered into the extermination camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland and 'liberated' it.

This was the epicentre of the murderous antisemtism of Nazi Germany; at last the evil of the systematic genocide of the Jewish people was over, but of course for the few survivors, the pain, terror, and memories lived, and live, on.

Holocaust Memorial Day also remembers everyone killed in the genocides that followed, in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is Be the light in the darkness, and County Hall will join other prominent buildings across the UK by being lit in purple.

“As we remember the horrors of the past on Holocaust Memorial Day, County Hall bathed in purple will serve as both a mark of respect and a symbol of hope for the future,” said the Authority’s Chairman, Dr Simon Hancock.

Council Leader Cllr David Simpson, added: “Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember the horror that man has inflicted on fellow man but also reflect on how light can come from the darkness, a sentiment that is particularly poignant right now.”

A special online service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, organised is also taking place in the south of the county, at 5pm.

Joel Barder, vicar of Carew, Cosheston, Nash and Redberth said: “Here, in the churches of Carew, Cosheston, Nash and Redberth we are committed to being a light in the darkness, to raise awareness of these horrific crimes and to promise that we will do all we can to make sure they do not occur again.

“For this reason, and because for us the most important thing we can do is bring our sufferings, prayers and thoughts to God, we are going to be having a special online service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

“It will be a mixture of videos and reflections, prayers and testimonies. This is accessible through our Facebook page: facebook.com/CarewCoshNashRedberth or our Youtube channel: tiinyurl.com/CarewCoshNashRedberth and the service will be accessible live from around 4.50pm.

“Please do consider joining us as we vow ‘Never Again’.”

Western Telegraph reporter Bruce Sinclair has previously joined pupils from Pembrokeshire in visiting Auschwitz, as part of the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Lessons from Auschwitz project.