THE SIRENS at Valero sounded last Monday due to a small issue on site which was quickly rectified, a spokesperson for the company has said.
Valero's sirens went off at around 3.50pm with the all clear siren sounding shortly after.
"The site alarm was activated due to a minor issue on site," said the spokesperson.
"Operations and emergency response personnel promptly addressed the situation and the all clear was sounded soon after.
"No members of the workforce were affected and there was no impact on the wider community.
"While these actions were only precautionary they once again demonstrate Valero's top priority remains the safety and the well-being of our employees, contractors and communities at all times."