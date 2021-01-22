STEALING less than £40 worth of groceries from Tesco has cost a 31-year-old man nearly £240.
Dean Phillips of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 19.
He admitted two charges of shoplifting from the supermarket in London Road, Pembroke Dock on September 13, making off with goods totalling £17.81 and £21.40.
The court took Phillips' guilty plea into account and he was fined £80 with a total of £39.21 compensation, a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.