The Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park were delighted to hear they have been successful in their bid for funding from the Cleddau Community Collaboration fund.

The local charity has been awarded £2,000, which will be used towards its ambitious three-phase project to install disability-inclusive equipment in the biggest park in Pembroke Dock.

Twelve local projects applied to the fund, totalling £14,000, which was contributed to by Daffydd Llywelyn (Police and Crime Commissioner), Port of Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock Town Council.

All 12 groups - which would provide services to towns and villages leading to healthier, safer and more connected communities - had to prepare a short video explaining what the money was for, who it would benefit their project.

Members of the local community were then invited to the online participatory budgeting event on January 18, where the videos from all groups were shown and each attendee voted if they thought the project was not relevant, quite relevant or very relevant. An average of each score was taken and the fund was distributed to the projects voted most relevant.

Lynette Round, chairperson for Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park said: "We are delighted to have been awarded £2,000 from the Cleddau Community Collaboration. This will go towards the next phase of our plans to make Pembroke Dock Memorial Park more fun and accessible for all. Our thanks go to everyone who has helped us get to this stage, in particular Josh our secretary and Dilys our treasurer.’

For further information please visit the friends of Pembroke Dock memorial park on Facebook - www.facebook.com/pdmemorialpark