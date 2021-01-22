Adam’s Bucketful of Hope charity received unexpected welcome donations of meat, fruit and vegetables over Christmas from Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give and Haverfordwest Community Fridge.

Chris Evans-Thomas commented that the great concern was to save food from being sent to landfill over the holiday period.

“Amanda Absalom Lowe contacted me with this bounty of food that we saw as an opportunity to convert into hot meals, pastries and cakes for the shielding patients we support, their friends and relatives also in isolation lockdown."

"Ellen Picton of Health Aspire supervised our young 19-year-old cook Bryony, in the delivery of specialised gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian dishes. We set about cooking nutritious and hearty cawl at the beginning of the week and dealing with collections on Thursday and Fridays each week.

"Our shop is situated in the midst of a bedsit area with many young people living by themselves and so we have offered food to them as well as our clients.

"Our weekly menus are displayed on our facebook site. Our cottage pies and sticky toffee puddings have been a welcome, warming treat and great favourite with our shielding Buckateers.

"We must thank all the supermarkets, our charity colleagues and volunteers for all their hard work in providing this food, especially now that the weather is turning very cold. When this traumatic period is over and everything returns to normal, we will then divert our funds back into providing free counselling and therapy services to cancer patients once again – until then, our meals will be provided free of charge”.

"If you would like to donate a meal to a neighbour/friend/relative – please contact us on 01437 779400 Tuesdays to Fridays from 11am to 5pm. The centre is closed so appointments must be made over the phone. We are sorry we do not deliver but rely on people collecting from our venue to deliver to others.

Anyone struggling during pandemic can contact the Community Hub on 01437 776301 where staff can assist.

If you would like to make a donation towards this temporary service please visit the Facebook site Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Cancer Support Centre and donate online or send to Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Cancer Support Centre. 11 Dew Street. Haverfordwest. SA61 1ST.

"Every little helps to keep us operational," says Chris. "Thank you."