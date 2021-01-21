FISHGUARD and Goodwick's Town Team is a 'waste of time' according to town councillors.

Mayor Jackie Stokes brought the issue up at the last meeting of Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council, to gauge the council's reaction if disbanding the town team came up on the team's agenda.

The town team was set up with members of the town and county councils, the community forum and the chamber of trade.

"There is a growing movement to dissolve the town team, something that I agree with," said Councillor Stokes.

"I would like to see it dissolved. A lot of town teams have already been dissolved and some are floundering like ours, it's not solving anything."

She added that Goodwick county councillor, Kevin Doolin, had resigned from the team some years ago as 'an important project he was working on was being held down by nit picking'.

Deputy mayor, Sharon McCarney, agreed, saying that she had come off the town team 'because nothing was getting done it was just a waste of time'.

Cllr Billy Shaw, who is a current member, added:

"It's totally lost its way we should pull the plug on it and do something else."

Cllr Edward Perkins said that the problem was finance.

"The town team had quite a lot of projects some of them were quite expensive," he said. "Unless you have financing, they are not going to happen."

Former mayor, Jordan Ryan, said that the town team was going to do things, but that Cllr Doolin had 'walked off with his plan'.

"The whole point is that people were supposed to be working together," he said.

Cllr Stokes said that the chamber of trade would like to keep lines of communication open and that the town council had a good working relationship with Pembrokeshire county councillors.

"There's a lot of internal disagreements, it's floundering and doing nothing," she said "I just don't see the point of it if you're all okay with it I will vote for it to be dissolved

"It is a waste of time and I don't have time to waste."