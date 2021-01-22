A 45-year-old Pembroke Dock man is to stand trial on charges of carrying two sharply-pointed objects in a public place.
Edmund Quinn of The Terrace, The Dockyard, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 19.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to carrying bladed or sharply pointed articles - in this case, a lock knife and a hedging tool - in a public place.
The alleged offences took place at Pemberton Park, Llanelli on April 24.
Quinn, who had elected summary trial, was remanded on unconditional bail to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 15 for the case to be heard.