THE council has “full intention” of completing plans for Milford Haven’s new school build, but the local councillor is “pessimistic” about the 21st Century Schools project.

Cllr Viv Stoddart asked the cabinet member for education Cllr Guy Woodham what was happening with the plan to refurbish Milford Haven Secondary School, and add a learning resource centre, as members discussed budget plans for 2021-22.

Last year a review of the band B 21st Century Schools projects – the “flagship” being Haverfordwest High’s new build – found it was progressing well but there were cost increase concerns.

Cllr Bob Kilmister, cabinet member for finance, said that a refurbishment of the school had been ruled out as the money required had increased, because it was in “significantly worse repair than had been anticipated".

He said at the schools and learning overview and scrutiny committee on January 21 that it meant an extra £15million needed to be found, which was “not affordable,” but, if further Welsh Government funding could be had, the remaining £5million could be budgeted for.

“This administration’s intention is to try to complete the whole of the programme for 21st Century Schools but to say there are not challenges with that would be misleading people,” said Cllr Kilmister.

He added that extra funding from Cardiff was not forthcoming at the moment but would be reconsidered when the Haverfordwest High build had “got further down the road” and in the meantime work on the Milford Haven plan would start.

The estimated costs are £41million for a new build at Milford Haven and £24million for a refurb.

“Cllr Woodham says he’s optimistic, I’m pessimistic. There’s a perception in Milford Haven that we always come last. I don’t disagree with not patching and mending but I find this information very disappointing,” said Cllr Stoddart.

The band B projects include primary schools in Milford Haven and Haverfordwest, with the £106million funding envelope running until 2024.