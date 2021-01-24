CUTTING youth hub provision is “not on the radar” councillors were assured by the man in charge.

Cllr Paul Harries raised concerns that rural youth provision could be cut, with some “low level issues” dealt with in his ward of Newport by a PCSO, as schools and leaning overview and scrutiny committee discussed the service on January 21.

Deputy chief education officer James White said that the service spends more on young people in the county with less funding than five year ago – due to changes to service behaviour and success in attracting grants.

Core funding from the council of £570,000 was provided in 2019-20 along with £696,612 of grants, with spending on young people below the Welsh average when looking at the authority’s contribution but in the top third when all monies are considered, said Mr White.

Pembrokeshire Youth Services and Youth Justice manager Steve Davis said the service now had a “diverse range of responsibilities” and got 70 er cent of its incomes for sources other than the council.

His report to committee highlighted the provision that continued throughout lockdown – both in person and online – but added a plan to use the former archives building as a vase in Haverfordwest had been shelved due to affordability.

It has been agreed to “free up” more space at 2 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, where there is already a youth hub, to make it the service’s base.

In response to a question from Cllr Harries, Mr Davis said there were “no plans to cut any of the rural hub provision” nor to reduce it at any of the other sites – St Davids, Solva, Letterston, Fishguard, Newport, Neyland, Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock or Tenby.

There was also provision available through the Urdd at Maenclochog and Ysgol y Preseli, with a plan for expanding community youth club offer at all county secondary schools, thanks to Welsh Government funding.