STAFF and residents at The Graylyns Residential Home, Letterston, received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine yesterday, Thursday, the first care home to be vaccinated by staff from Fishguard Health Centre.

The family run care home is registered to provide personal care to 16 people predominantly those living with dementia.

It closed its doors to the public on March13 last year just before the official lockdown announcement. The home has been successful in keeping the virus out and hopes that the vaccine will bring normality back to the home in the not-too-distant future.

"It was a really special day for The Graylyns Residential Home today as we received the Oxford - AstraZeneca vaccine for our residents and two staff," said manager, Andrew Jones.

"We would like to thank Fishguard Health Centre for this opportunity, and for choosing us as the first care home to be vaccinated by them.

"I personally would like to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all the staff who work at the Graylyns.

"Not only have they delivered excellent care for all those that reside with us, they have kept the home Covid free throughout the pandemic. Now that the residents and staff alike have been vaccinated there is a glimmer of hope for the future and a return to normality.

"I hope that with their continued hard work and now the vaccine, we can keep the door shut on Covid-19 but we can get ready to open the door and welcome all our family and friends back."