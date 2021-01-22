MORE than 14 tonnes of free food has been distributed by Haverfordwest Community Fridge in recent weeks.

Before Christmas and into the new year, the fridge - based at Pembrokeshire Frame in Merlin's Bridge - received donations from local supermarkets and food suppliers, as well as Bluestone Resort which contributed over 1.3 tonnes of foodstuffs.

The resort, amongst those whose business was impacted by the recent lockdown introduced before Christmas, was pleased to know that its food stocks were being put to good use.

The food was delivered by Bluestone staff to the fridge, where the volunteers immediately set about sorting and preparing the items for distribution.

The community fridge was able to call on local groups to come and collect items that could be used in their support networks, and for people in their immediate area.

Some items were used by Pembrokeshire Foodbank Neyland, Fishguard and Goodwick Community Fridge and the St David’s Food Pod.

The Haverfordwest fridge opened over the festive period and distributed food to many hundreds of visitors, after donations from local supermarkets and food suppliers.

Working with local support groups has enabled the community fridge to distribute over 14 tonnes of food during the lead up to Christmas and into the new year.

The link with Haverfordwest Community Fridge and Pembrokeshire Frame is part of Bluestone’s Free Range Sustainability Programme, which aims to reduce waste and the impact on the environment.

Paul Hughes, re-use projects manager at Frame said: "We know how challenging the festive period was for individuals and families across the county.

"We are really grateful for all the donations that we have received and we are delighted to be an active partner in supporting Bluestone’s efforts in this area, ensuring that their generosity is having a positive impact on the local community."

Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone added: