PARENTS of children born between September 1, 2016 and August 31, 2017 in Pembrokeshire will need to apply for a reception/primary school place for September 2021 by the end of this month.
Applications received after this date will be considered late which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his or her preferred school.
A council t is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received.
The online application form can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning under Apply for a School Place.
Parents / guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of April 16 2021.