A FILM starring actors from Star Wars and Game of Thrones, set and filmed in Pembrokeshire, will have its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival next month.

The Toll, written by Matt Redd, originally from Haverfordwest, and described as a 'west Walian western' was shot in Pembrokeshire in November 2018, and features a host of recognisable faces from film and television.

Michael Smiley (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars as a former criminal working solo shifts in the quietest toll booth in Wales, hiding from his past where nobody ever thought to look – Pembrokeshire.

When he finally gets rumbled, word of his whereabouts gets out and his enemies head west for revenge. Annes Elwy (BBC's Little Women) plays a young local traffic cop whose investigation into a simple robbery finds her heading for the booth at exactly the wrong time.

Also starring in the film are Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Gwyneth Keyworth (Black Mirror), Steve Oram (Sightseers), and Julian Glover (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade).

The film is the feature debut of director Ryan Andrew Hooper. It is described by Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) as:

"Mixing the dark comedy of the Coen Brothers with the antihero of Sergio Leone's spaghetti westerns… a madcap chain of events that lead to a showdown of epic proportions".

Due to lockdown restrictions, GFF has moved its entire programme online to a virtual festival platform. The Toll will screen between February 25 and 28, with tickets on sale now.

"While it would have been fantastic to have had a red-carpet premiere in a cinema, I'm very excited that screening it online means that so many more people will have a chance to see the film on its opening night," said screenwriter Matt, who also has a episode of Casualty and short films The Place of my Birth, Ambition and the Silent Phantom on his list of credits.

The film was produced through Ffilm Cymru Wales' Cinematic scheme, and Ffilm Cymru have already backed Matt's next script The Life and Death of Daniel Dee.

"This one is a Welsh road movie. It starts in Pembrokeshire, goes across to Port Talbot and ends up in Porthcawl. Covid allowing, we'd hope to shoot either this year or in 2022. For now, I'm looking forward to audiences finally getting a chance to see The Toll." said Matt.