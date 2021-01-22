Flood warnings issued by National Resources Wales are still in place across the Tivyside area, though the heaviest rainfall has now cleared the region after torrential downpours battered the region at the start of this week.
The area around Llechryd Bridge is once again badly affected although the flood warning for the area was recalled at around 7.30pm yesterday.
Flood warnings remain in place for rivers in the lower Teifi catchment downstream of Llanybydder “The heaviest rainfall has now cleared the area, though some showers are expected for next few days,” said Natural Resources Wales.
“The combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and forecast rainfall quantities gives a high risk of flooding of low-lying land on Thursday evening 21st January and for the next 24 hours.”
It is only a month since similar problems hit the area, with widespread flooding just before Christmas.
Anthony Jones landlord of the Seven Stars in Llechryd, captured this dramatic drone footage of the flooding yesterday.
It shows the churchyard, road and bridge all underwater while several properties near to the riverbank were flooded.
Mr Jones said that the flooding was not as bad as it had been during the 2018 floods, where more properties were affected.
He said that the water had gone down today but the bridge remained closed for safety checks.