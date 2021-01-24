Back in the mid-seventies I wrote some stuff for an HTV film which included the line: "Photographs are just memories, captured on a screen," and the snaps I include in these TRMs undoubtedly prove my point.

Here are some of your memories received following last week's pictures. Firstly - re the Milford Fishmarket snap: From Nicky Lovell (via WT online) "My dad started as a box runner at 15, and still worked the docks til he was 68."

Ann Davies (WT online) "Remember going there with my Grampy."

Christian April Smart (WT online) "Wonder if my grandfather Bobby Whisby is in the photograph."

Thank you ladies, here's another 1950's snap of Milford's Fishmarket for you.

And re the Alma photo.. Trefdraeth (WT online) commented:"Ah Jeff... nostalgia isn't what it used to be."

Cheers Mr T, sorry I've no other news for you re you-know-who.

Another who got in touch was my old chum, John Gillespie, who sent me this email: "Hi Jeff... once again your TRM column last week brought back many memories, not of places this time, but of people.

"I remember Alan Scard from school and if I remember correctly, his family owned the Astoria Cinema.

"This was my favourite cinema of the three that used to be in Milford in those days, the others being the Empire and the Palace, of course.

"It's hard to believe that you could see a different film every night (except Sundays) as long as you had the money and inclination."

Too, true John. And as younger kids we also had those super Saturday morning flicks.

Now here's more from Alan Phillips re his days working at the Milford Haven RNAD.

1960. "The other junior storehouse assistants were... John Aldred, Milford Haven; Wilfred Taylor, Milford Haven. In 1961... Barry Davies from Waterston, who in 1964 (?), joined the police, whom I next saw when he became police sergeant in Llangennech Village (small world!). Ian ? from Milford, living with his grandparents - his parents were living in Dunvant, Swansea. Another..I can't remember his name... old age!

Later... David Ayers from Milford.

Some other store staff were Stan Amos, 1977 Queens Jubilee Medal and Imperial Service Medal; Gordon Tollett; Colin Thorpe; Bob Phelps, originally from Begelly coal mine and later Hook colliery ISM; David Smith; Billy Hooper (of course!) Mervyn James, sadly drowned in summer 1962/63 while fishing. His brother worked in the factory; Caleb Havard, from Hook Area ; Billy Anscombe, known as Jockey, a soldier in the First World War in Ireland etc; Fred Phillips, born 1900, a trawlerman from memory; Wally Gatling? He was in his late 60s when I started; Mansel Page; Billy Davies; A H Roache... c/m joined 1939, retired 1976; Albert Charles, Jetty crane driver, retired 1976; Albert Wood, ex-trawlerman, believe he'd been a skipper in the 1950s. He could predict the weather by sniffing the air.

Some of the motor transport drivers: Vic Lloyd; W Summers; J G Settersfield; F Mathias; the foreman of stores (H H Hotham), his writer was Gordon Jones, ex RN wartime, especially on HMS Penelope, known as HMS Pepperpot for her scars on convoy duties in the Med. He used to relate some stories... his hearing having been badly affected by the anti ack ack etc.

The storehousemen during my time, at various times were: Eric Sturley; Arthur Ormond; Billy Hughes, returned from Scotland, was a well-known dance band drummer; Eric McMinn from N Ireland, sadly passed away in 1961 (?) a young man; Les Davies, a Milford man; Another... transferred from Malta 1963, not a Milford man; John Swales, I think he was a Milfordite.

The assistant foremen of stores were Bob Packard; Cecil Willis; Dick Jago - could plan loading a RFA blindfold; Reg (?) Hind; Wally Maleham. His two sons served at MHN after my time; H H Hotham was the foreman who transferred to Trecwn in 1965 on promotion to senior foreman.

His replacement was (?) Lambert who had been interned by the Japanese in Far East during the war."

I think we'll leave Alan's incredible RNAD recollections there, but will return with more next time, and, as he kindly mentioned my late father-in-law, Billy Hooper in his recollections, it gives me the opportunity to include this photograph of him receiving his own Imperial Service Medal.

He'd joined the RNAD in 1943, after being invalided out of the Army. The other ISM recipient that day, as seen in the photograph, was Mr Herbert John Edwards. From left to right- Mrs Stella Edwards, Mr Herbert Edwards, Mr J T Harston (Officer in charge Milford Depot) Mr William Hooper and Mrs Dorothy Hooper.

The Mine Depot was, of course, one of Milford's largest employers, with most of the town's families having some form of connection to it.

Here's a photograph of it looking far more empty and desolate.

Now for all our teaser lovers... the answer to last week's (five apples are in a box. How do you divide them among five boys so that each boy gets an apple, but one apple remains in the box?) was that the fifth boy is given the box with the final apple still in it.

Those who love their fruit were... Joyce Layton, Cynthia Edwards, Anne and Jets Llewellyn, Les Haynes and Elinor Jones. Many thanks to all.

This week's brain scrambler comes courtesy of John Gillespie.

What eight letter word is singular and female, but if you take away an S, becomes male and plural?

Reminder that closing time is noon on Friday.

That's about it for this week, next time we'll include a look back into TRM Trawler Corner.

I don't know if it's the same with you but, as I've got older, I've started singing different words to well known songs....like Ian Durie and the Blockheads' song, which is now..

"Hit me with your walking stick."

Take care..stay safe.