PRESELI MS Paul Davies is to continue as leader of the Welsh Conservatives, following claims he and other Welsh politicians gathered and drank alcohol on Welsh Parliament premises days after a ban on serving it in pubs took effect.

Mr Davies has previously made an apology following the incident on December 8, where it was claimed he and fellow Tories were seen drinking together,

just four days after a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol came into force in Wales as part of Covid regulations.

It is believed an ‘incident’ contrary to those regulations is being investigated by Senedd authorities in which it has been claimed Labour’s Alun Davies was also involved.

Alun Davies has been suspended from the Labour’s group pending an investigation.

A statement was issued on behalf of Paul Davies MS, and fellow Conservatives Darren Millar and Paul Smith.

“We are profoundly sorry for our actions. While we did not break the rules, we recognise that what was part of a day’s work would not be seen to be following the spirit of them, especially given the tough time the country has been going through.”

The trio maintain there were never more than four people in the room at once, they drank one or two glasses of wine, and they maintained social distancing rules.

Welsh Conservatives have said the meeting was being held to discuss legislation for possible inclusion in the Welsh Conservative manifesto.

Janet Finch-Saunders MS, chair of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Welsh Parliament said on Friday, January 22: “The Welsh Conservative Group met today to discuss events involving three members of the group on December 8.

“The group extended its unanimous support for Paul Davies to continue in his post as leader of the group.”