SEVEN puppies have been reported stolen from a farm just outside Cardigan.

The five-week-old Border Collie pups - five black and white and two blue merle - were taken from a farmyard at Penparc on Wednesday night (January 20) between 5.30pm and 10pm.

Owner Genna George said she had gone to feed the pups at 5.30pm and then her son checked again at around 10pm and realised they had gone.

“He rang me to ask If I had them and I felt sick when he told me they had gone,” said Genna.

“I have had their mum Catrin for six years and she is my best friend. She has been there for me all the time and makes life easier and I feel awful and that I have let her down.

“We have had stuff taken from the yard before and I know people will have known they were there because we were looking for homes for the pups.”

The theft has been reported to the police and a reward for their safe return is also being offered.

Anyone with information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, quoting reference DPP/0092/20/01/2021/01/C or call Genna on 07790 528396.