The Met Office has issued a warning of snow and ice for Pembrokeshire - and across Wales and most of England for this evening and tomorrow.
Snow and ice may cause travel disruption tonight and early Saturday.
There will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.
Some roads and railways likely to be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car as well as bus and train services.
Surface temperatures of less than zero on the roads - and as low as -3.5C - are forecast for this evening so Pembrokeshire County Council gritting lorries will be out.
All the county's primary and secondary routes are being salted and patrolled overnight, but on untreated roads winter hazards are likely.
The council has issued the following advice to anyone stuck in their vehicle in the snow:
If you get stuck in a winter storm in a remote area:
- Pull off the road. Turn on hazard lights and hang a distress flag from the radio aerial or window
- Remain in your vehicle. Only leave the car if there are buildings nearby where you know you can take shelter. Distances are distorted by drifting snow - a building may seem close but may be too far to walk in deep snow
- Run the engine and heater for about 10 minutes each hour to keep warm. When the engine is running, open a window slightly to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clear snow from the exhaust pipe
- Move around to maintain body heat, but avoid over-exertion
- Huddle with passengers
- Make sure that someone in the car stays awake to keep an eye out for rescue teams
- Drink fluids to avoid dehydration
- Don't waste battery power