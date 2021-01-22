LETTERS will arrive in the coming days inviting 20,000 Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire residents aged 75 to 79 years to receive their first coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination centre

The announcement by Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) says the letter letter will provide an appointment time at one of the following mass vaccination centres:

Aberystwyth – Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth University

Cardigan – Teifi Leisure Centre

Carmarthen – Halliwell Conference Centre, University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Haverfordwest - Pembrokeshire Archives, Prendergast

Llanelli – Ffwrnes Theatre

Tenby – Tenby Leisure Centre

The health authority said these mass vaccination centres will provide a safe environment and space to maintain social distancing, while allowing more people to be vaccinated as efficiently and as quickly as possible.

“It is vital that you make every effort to attend your appointment,” said a health board spokesperson.

“You will need to delay your vaccination if you have had a positive coronavirus test within 28 days of this appointment or if you are unwell with a fever, have a new continuous cough or a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell.

“Please let us know if you cannot attend or need to delay your appointment as soon as possible by calling the number provided in your appointment letter. This will mean we can give your appointment to someone else and save NHS resources.”

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Until now we have been using our mass vaccination centres to vaccinate our front-line staff in health, social care and care homes.

“With over 85 per cent of front-line health workers having had their first dose, and seeing rapid progress with care home staff and social care staff, we are now moving onto the next phase of our delivery plan.

“The opening of our mass vaccination centres to the public will allow us to offer more people a vaccine as soon as supplies are available to us. If you have received an invitation it is because you are in a priority group and at greater risk of complications if you catch Covid-19.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and save lives and the Covid vaccine offers our community hope. By receiving your vaccine, you will continue to play your small but incredibly important part in protecting yourself, the most vulnerable in our communities and our local NHS. Thank you.”

When you attend your appointment, take with you:

Your appointment letter

Some ID such as your passport, driving license or utility bill in your name

A face mask (if you don’t have one, you will be given one)

People aged 80 years and over will continue to be invited by their GP practice to receive the vaccine, all of which have now received a supply of vaccines. The health board has also commissioned GP practices to vaccinate housebound patients and residents in care homes.

Hywel Dda UHB is working to offer a vaccine to everyone in priority groups one to four by mid-February.

People over 70 years of age and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable as part of priority group four will be invited next to receive a vaccine. The health board will provide further information at the earliest opportunity.

Do not attend any vaccination venue without an appointment and do not contact your GP, pharmacy or health board to ask when you will be invited. People are being invited to receive the vaccine in order of priority and we thank you for your patience.

Further information and how to keep yourself and others safe after a Covid-19 vaccination

There are currently two different vaccines available in Wales that have been authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) based on a full assessment of their safety and effectiveness. Patients will be given one of these vaccines depending on which one is available.

Both vaccines require two separate doses to provide the best longer-term protection. Pateients will receive another letter when it is time to book your second dose appointment.

It is not yet known whether the vaccine will stop people from catching and passing on the virus. It will also take a few weeks for the body to build up protection from the vaccine so people should continue to take the recommended precautions such as social distancing, hand hygiene and face masks to avoid infection.

While some people may still get Covid-19 after having a vaccine, this should be less severe. Two doses will reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill.

Further information about the Covid vaccination is available at http://phw.nhs.wales/covid-19-vaccination