A FISHGUARD man has been charged with driving while his licence had been revoked.
The case of John Thomas of Pontfaen was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 20.
50-year-old Thomas was not present but his solicitor, Jonathan Webb, was.
Thomas was charged with driving his Honda on the A487 in Nevern on August 29 'otherwise than in accordance with a licence'.
The court heard that Thomas' licence had been revoked on February 26, 2016 and 'since that earlier time you had not been granted a licence to drive a motor vehicle'.
No plea was formally entered in court.
The case was adjourned to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for February 9 at the request of the defence.