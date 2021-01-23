HOPES for the 'rehabilitation' of a 46-year-old Pembroke Dock woman have kept her out of prison.
Celia Parsley, aged 46, of London Road, was in breach of a suspended sentence when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on a drug-drive charge last Tuesday, January 19.
The court was told that Miss Parsley had a two-year suspended sentence of 20 weeks imprisonment imposed in December 2019, following a pre-Christmas shoplifting spree where she stole nearly £2,000 worth of goods.
It was felt that activating this would be 'unjust' to do so.
Magistrates were told that Miss Parsley is 'engaging with probation and 'there is a real prospect of rehabilitation'.
She had earlier pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Qashqai on the A40 at St Clears on June 23 with above the prescribed limit of cocaine in her body.
The court heard that a test showed 497 micrograms of the cocaine deriviate benzoylecgonine in one litre of blood, the legal limit being 50.
She was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay a total of £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge. The suspended sentence period was extended for a further six months.