A WOMAN drove a car while a young child in the rear seat was not wearing the appropriate seat belt, magistrates have been told.
Clare Louise Wemyss, 36, of Carr Terrace, Pennar was fined £220 by the court in Llanelli on Thursday, January 21 for the offence.
She did not appear in court.
The case of driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Treowen Road, Pembroke Dock on July 1 while carrying a child under the age of three who was not wearing an appropriate seat belt was found proved under the single justice procedure.
Miss Wemyss was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
