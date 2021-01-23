“Over the last week, we will all have seen the updates in relation to the Covid-19 cases across the country. Unfortunately, the mortality rates are very upsetting and my thoughts go out to everyone that has suffered or lost a loved one due to this pandemic.

“This week we are seeing vaccinations being rolled out across the county. This is great news and I’m sure like me this gives us all the uplift we need after what has been a long 11 months.

“Today (Friday) the First Minister announced that more people have now been vaccinated in Wales than have had Covid-19. This feels like a big moment but we still have a long way to go.

“Regarding vaccines, Hywel Dda University Health Board is producing a weekly bulletin outlining how the vaccination programme is progressing locally.

“The most recent bulletin to Sunday showed that 5,919 people in Pembrokeshire had received the vaccine but this will now be much higher due to vaccinations continuing all this week and more and more GP surgeries receiving the vaccine.

“We are also delighted to have worked with Hywel Dda University Board on the mass vaccination centres that are to open shortly in Haverfordwest at the Pembrokeshire Archives Building in Prendergast and Tenby Leisure Centre.

“Those aged 75-79 will shortly receive letters to invite them to their vaccination. Please take up the opportunity.

“You can find the latest Health Board bulletin and more information on the vaccine roll-out including a letter to all households on our website at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/covid-vaccinations

“It goes without saying that it is still vitally important that we continue to protect ourselves while the vaccine roll out continues. The vaccination programme is a huge task.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that is working or supporting the vaccination centres and GP surgeries in their vital work.

“The effort is appreciated by everyone –a huge thank you from us all.

“As an authority we continue to support our communities and I’m very aware that officers and elected members are working hard to ensure services are delivered and communities are supported.

“While tackling Covid-19 remains our number one focus, the start of the year also means the important business of setting our budget.

“Everything we do as a council has an impact on you, the people of Pembrokeshire so it is vital that we hear from you as part of our budget consultation process.

“We have set up a dedicated consultation page where you can have your say on how you think we should best balance our budget, including a budget simulator which allows you to move money around the services you feel need it the most.

“Please take a look at the consultation at https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/budget-consultation-2021-22 and take part.”

“Please continue to stay at home and follow the regulations and we’ll get through this together. Thank you.”