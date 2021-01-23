A YOUNG chorister with links to west Wales was the voice of the haunting lullaby ‘Suo-Gân’ played over the credits of the ITV crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Thirteen-year-old Cai Thomas, now lives in Farnham, Surrey with mum and dad Janey and James and younger brother and sister Dylan and Maia.

But dad James will be known to many as local vet Dick Thomas’s son and was brought up in Cardigan before moving away.

So how did Cai end up singing Suo-Gân as the credits rolled at the end of each episode of the smash hit ITV mini-series?

The Pembrokeshire Murders stars Luke Evans and Keith Allen, and is based on the book, Catching the Bullseye Killer, which covers the real-life cold case detection of serial killer John Cooper for two double killings.

Proud mum Janey said: “Dic’s nephew - dad James’ cousin - directed the drama and introduced Cai to composer Carly Paradis, who was also the composer of the music in Line of Duty.

“She loved his music and Suo Gan was appropriate as a Welsh lullaby which she rearranged in a minor key to a haunting tune fit for the drama.”

Cai, a BBC Radio 2 Young chorister of the Year finalist, began singing with the choir of St Thomas-on-the-Bourne at the age of seven, and released his debut album, 'Seren', in 2019.

His family raised an astounding £30,000 from backers worldwide in a crowdfunding campaign to record ‘Seren’ which was made album of the week at both Classic FM - presenter John Suchet called him “a brilliant young talent” - and Scala Radio.

‘Seren’ held its place in the UK specialist classical charts for 10 weeks.

Cai’s original version of Suo Gan from ‘Seren’ played out ITV’s pilot episode of new series ‘Memory Lane’, with Jennifer Saunders and Michael Sheen, on December 23.

And in the US, several of Cai’s tracks from ‘Seren’ have been brilliantly rearranged to join the soundtrack for a new film to be released later this year, starring some big Hollywood names.