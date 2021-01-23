The Met Office has issued a further warning of snow for Pembrokeshire - and across most of Wales - for Sunday, January 24.

Snow is likely to cause disruption from 3am-9pm on Sunday.

An area of snow will move across Wales on Sunday. This will bring 1-3 cm of snow across much of the warning area, though not all sites will see lying snow, with areas above 100 m likely to be worst affected.

The Met Office has warned there could be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, and some rural communities could become cut off, along with possible power cuts in some areas.

If you get stuck in a winter storm in a remote area:

• Pull off the road. Turn on hazard lights and hang a distress flag from the radio aerial or window

• Remain in your vehicle. Only leave the car if there are buildings nearby where you know you can take shelter. Distances are distorted by drifting snow - a building may seem close but may be too far to walk in deep snow

• Run the engine and heater for about 10 minutes each hour to keep warm. When the engine is running, open a window slightly to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clear snow from the exhaust pipe

• Move around to maintain body heat, but avoid over-exertion

• Huddle with passengers

• Make sure that someone in the car stays awake to keep an eye out for rescue teams

• Drink fluids to avoid dehydration

• Don't waste battery power