PRESELI MS Paul Davies has resigned as leader of the Welsh Conservatives, following claims he and other Welsh politicians gathered and drank alcohol on Welsh Parliament premises days after a ban on serving it in pubs took effect.

Mr Davies has previously made an apology following the incident on December 8, where it was claimed he and fellow Tories were seen drinking together, just four days after a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol came into force in Wales as part of Covid regulations.

It is believed an ‘incident’ contrary to those regulations is being investigated by Senedd authorities in which it has been claimed Labour’s Alun Davies, who has been suspended, was also involved.

Mr Davies said:

“I am truly sorry for my actions on December 8 and 9. They have damaged the trust and respect that I have built up over 14 years in the Welsh Parliament with my colleagues and the wider Conservative Party but more importantly with the people of Wales.

“Whilst using the Senedd facilities at all times my colleagues and I maintained social distancing. There was no drunk or disorderly behaviour. We did not have to be escorted out of the building as some reports have suggested. What we did was to have some alcohol with a meal we heated up in a microwave, which was a couple of glasses of wine on the Tuesday and a beer on the Wednesday. I broke no actual Covid-19 regulations.

“For the last 10 months of the pandemic, I have followed the Covid-19 regulations to the letter. As with everyone across Wales, I have not seen family members or friends, I’ve not eaten at my favourite restaurants and, like you, we enjoyed a subdued Christmas compared to other years. I will continue to follow the Welsh Government’s Covid-19 Regulations and I would urge everyone to play their part in defeating this virus so that we can all return to normality.

“My priority as Leader of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Welsh Parliament has always been to bring the Conservatives into government in Wales. Our main focus as the Welsh Conservatives must always be on challenging and removing a failing Labour government.

“I am grateful for the support of colleagues in the Welsh Conservative Party for their support in this difficult time, and especially to my wife Julie and my Senedd colleagues who have offered empathy, trust and advice. They have treated me with the same courtesy and decency I hope I have always extended to others."

He added:

“Yesterday I indicated to the Conservative group in the Welsh Parliament that I wished to resign, but they urged me to reflect further, and we agreed to meet again on Monday. However, for the sake of my party, my health and my own conscience, I simply cannot continue in post.

“Therefore, I am stepping down as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament with immediate effect.

“It is for the group to decide how best to choose a new leader, but I hope that process will be seamless and speedy, and I pledge my support to whoever becomes leader.”

Yesterday, January 22, Janet Finch-Saunders MS, chair of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Welsh Parliament the Welsh Conservative Group had extended its unanimous support for Paul Davies to continue in his post as leader of the group.