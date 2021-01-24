PEMBROKESHIRE residents, both two and four-legged have been enjoying the January snows in parts of the county.

The Met Office yesterday, January 23, issued a warning that snow was likely in many parts of Wales, including Pembrokeshire, with the possibility of further snow up until midnight tonight, January 24.

Not all areas will see lying snow, with areas above 100 m likely to be worst affected.

Since the snows started earlier today, the Western Telegraph has been sent some lovely snow pictures, including a snow cat and some delightful spaniels from BWY Canine.

Police have also been out in force, along with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, conducting checks on the Preselis, looking for anyone potentially breaching Covid regulations, both today and yesterday.

Public Health Wales has reminded people: “All of Wales remains in lockdown. We ask that the public adopts the same mindset for this lockdown as they did in March 2020. We understand that people are fatigued but because the new, more infectious variant of coronavirus is circulating across Wales it is vital that we all keep to the lockdown restrictions and do not meet other people.

“This means that you must stay at home. If exercising outdoors, please do this alone or with members of your household or support bubble only. Shop online, but if you do need to visit essential retail then do this alone, if possible, to minimise numbers of people in retail spaces, and avoid stopping to chat with people outside your household. If you must leave home keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face mask when required according to the regulations.”

Further chilly weather is expected, with the Met Office issuing a warning that icy patches on roads are likely to cause disruption between the start of Monday, January 25, and 11am that day.

The Met Office stated: “Icy patches are expected overnight onwards into Monday morning, especially where snow has fallen on Sunday.”

If you get stuck in a winter storm in a remote area:

• Pull off the road. Turn on hazard lights and hang a distress flag from the radio aerial or window

• Remain in your vehicle. Only leave the car if there are buildings nearby where you know you can take shelter. Distances are distorted by drifting snow - a building may seem close but may be too far to walk in deep snow

• Run the engine and heater for about 10 minutes each hour to keep warm. When the engine is running, open a window slightly to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clear snow from the exhaust pipe

• Move around to maintain body heat, but avoid over-exertion • Huddle with passengers • Make sure that someone in the car stays awake to keep an eye out for rescue teams

• Drink fluids to avoid dehydration

• Don't waste battery power

Hermon & Winsel Waste and Recycling Centres are currently closed due to icy conditions.