THE Queens Hall in Narberth has announced a top-quality live music line up for spring to be enjoyed exclusively from the comfort of your own home.

With pubs, clubs and music venues across Wales remaining closed, the much-loved entertainment venue is spreading a little bit of aural relief across the county for those missing the magic of live music and gigs.

Using support from the Cultural Recovery Fund from Creative Wales, the team at the hall has developed an eclectic, quality livestream programme showcasing local talent across Pembrokeshire and beyond.

Lara Herde, the Queens Hall manager, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome singers and musicians into the hall once again for these Covid-secure events. Of course there are no in-person audiences allowed right now, but using the wonders of modern technology, we can stream top quality performances straight to your living room.”

The priority for the hall is to get as close as possible to an ‘in-person’ gig for the audience at home by using cutting edge streaming technology, plus the wealth of talent and expertise available locally.

Lara added: “We cannot wait until we can reopen for in-person gigs but we just don’t know when that can happen, so we are very grateful to Creative Wales for facilitating the new livestream programme.

"We can now not only offer an incredible listening experience virtually, but also provide local musicians and freelancers some much needed work in the sector.”

The line-up starts with exclusive content for the current Independent Venue Week, which is running until January 31.

Look forward to a panel discussion between Sarah Howells of Bryde, Eros Childs of Gorkys Zygotic Mynci, BB Skone and others tomorrow, Tuesday January 26; an exclusive Jodie Marie and Rona Mac gig in collaboration with BBC Horizons/Gorwellion on Wednesday January 27, and exclusive mixes from Drum Therapy and Sylric Audio on Saturday January 30.

Jodie Marie said:

“It's great to be back playing on a stage. It feels so special to be able to get back on that stage and perform, and although it'll be a different experience doing a live stream without the crowd, I'm still really excited to get back in this lovely venue.”

The hall is looking to programme as much local talent as possible. If you are a singer, musician or music artist in Pembrokeshire and would be interested to stream from The Queens Hall, please email manager@thequeenshall.org.uk

For the full livestream line-up, go to the Queens Hall Narberth YouTube channel https://bit.ly/QHNarberthLive

Youo can expect music from Dan Bettridge, Timbali & Peppery, Span Arts Aquarian Party DJs, Rosey Cale, Back to Bassix DnB, Paul Hayes & George Whitfield, Lowri Evans & Lee Mason, The James Oliver Band, Ian Cal Ford & Josh Beddis plus a Pure West Radio takeover, with more being added every day.

Follow the programme for further developments via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @queenshallnarberth