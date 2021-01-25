A NEW signal-controlled pedestrian crossing is set to be created in Crymych.
Proposals for the crossing, on Main Street, are part of a road safety scheme for the A478.
Pembrokeshire County Council plans to carry out the work.
This will involve removing a small section of on-street parking.
The centre of the proposed crossing is located 16 metres south of Station Road.
It would be supported with associated zig-zag markings.
Vehicles would be prohibited from stopping at all times in he areas of these markings.
Two spaces would need to be removed from the one-hour limited parking bay outside the optician’s and adjoining property to enable the construction of the crossing.
The size of the bay would then be reduced to 30 metres.
A plan showing the location of the crossing may be inspected online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices
Pembrokeshire County Council is now asking if anyone wishes to object to the proposal.
Those who do not agree with the plan should send their grounds for objection to the authority, by either completing the online feedback form, or by writing to Darren Thomas, Head of Infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest SA61 1TP.
The full public notice can be seen on p61 of the January 20 edition of the Western Telegraph.
It can also be viewed online at westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices