ROSEMARKET Community Council has lost one of its most long-standing members, following the recent retirement of Councillor Rhys Jones of Sardis.
Cllr Jones served on the council for over 20 years, including taking the role of Community Council chairman on more than one occasion.
He also served as community council representative on the local church parochial council.
Rosemarket Community Council said: “His in-depth knowledge of local affairs proved invaluable to the council, and his involvement in community affairs will be greatly missed.
“The community council wishes Rhys a long and happy retirement.”