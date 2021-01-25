Rotarians in Milford Haven have launched a campaign to get laptops and tablets into the homes of local children whose families are struggling with home-schooling.
Lockdown has hit everyone in different ways, but for families attempting to teach their children, often while working from home themselves, a lack of tech equipment is causing huge issues.
There are examples of children whose only access to the internet is via mobile phone - or whole families having a rota to use a single laptop.
Rotarians, who pride themselves on offering practical solutions to problems, have stepped in and are calling on anyone in the Milford Haven area who has a spare, old or unused laptop or tablet to donate it.
They have teamed up with Computer Kingdom in Milford Haven who will then strip out all the data and clean out the hard drive so that it can be donated to one of the schools in the town.
Contact Stewart Harris on 07831 319466 or Laurie Kent on 07977 108907 to arrange to drop of the kit. The pair are keeping their porches open and have boxes where laptops can be placed in order to maintain social distancing regulations.
Welsh Government has launched a similar initiative to cover the whole of Wales, but Milford Haven Rotary Club is keen to get local people supporting the town's children.
