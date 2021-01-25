PEMBROKESHIRE'S Greenacres Animal rescue Centre is delighted to have been nominated for this year's Animal Star Awards.

The awards provide recognition for 'animals and humans alike for the extraordinary things that they do'.

The awards take nominations from the public for the people or organisations that they think deserve recognition.

Once the nominations close, they are sent to a panel of judges, each an industry expert in their field, to determine our category winners. Lead judge this year is former CEO of The Badger Trust and well-known animal campaigner Dominic Dyer.

The judges will choose a winner and a highly commended place for each category.

Greenacres has been nominated in the Animal Rescue/ Rehoming Centre of the Year category.

The finalists for this category were announced on Saturday, January 23.

"I am absolutely over the moon that Greenacres Rescue has made it as a finalist in the Animal Star Awards," said manager, Mikey Lawlor.

"This is testament to the amazing hard work of our team - this is for each and every one of you.

"My childhood dream was to rescue animals and even through the hard times it's so worthwhile."

The winners of the Animal Star Awards will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on the evening of Sunday, March 28.

Greenacres is currently appealing for funding to keep its essential service running during the pandemic. Because of coronavirus restrictions the centre's shops have been mostly closed, depriving it of a vital source of income.

You can donate via its Facebook page; via the Greenacres website pennies for lives appeal - https://bit.ly/39SOWii, via the PayPal Charity Fund - https://bit.ly/2Y4pLE0 or cheque donations can be sent to – Greenacres Rescue, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA.

You can also donate directly to help pay the centre's vets bills; call Fenton Vet Practice on 01437 762806 option two and they will take a donation over the telephone, this is then taken directly off Greenacres' monthly invoice or to help with the centre's animal feed bill, call CCF Johnston 01437 890473 and buy a food of your choice, this will then be delivered with Greenacres' weekly order.