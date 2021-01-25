HAVERFORDWEST Fire Station has a new turntable ladder, part of a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) upgrade of aerial rescue provisions.
Three brand new turntable ladders were made operationally active earlier this month, at Morriston, Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest fire stations.
"We're delighted to bring in these state-of-the-art appliances into our fleet of operational vehicles," said group manager, Ricky Woodhead.
"During 2020, MAWWFRS undertook a project to replace the aerial rescue platform based at Haverfordwest with a brand-new turntable ladder.
"The replacement and upgrade of our aerial rescue provision is an essential step for MAWWFRS to become a world leader in emergency response and to better protect the communities of mid and west Wales."