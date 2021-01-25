A MONKTON woman who has admitted assaulting a policewoman and five female mental health workers has had her case adjourned by Swansea Crown Court.
The case of Jolene Probert, 44, of Colley Court was sent to Crown Court for sentence on Friday, January 22 from Llanelli Magistrates Court earlier this month.
The magistrates heard that the assault on the police officer took place at Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli on May 31, while the assaults on the mental health workers took place at Llanelli on June 10.
The Crown Court case has now been adjourned until February 10 to enable pre-sentence reports to be prepared.