A PEMBROKESHIRE surgery's over-80s vaccination programme has rolled into action in a community hall today, Monday January 25.

Saundersfoot Medical Centre received its delivery of the Oxford /AstraZeneca vaccine last week, and at 9am, residents Joan and Lionel Allen were the first in the queue at village's Regency Hall to receive their jabs from surgery staff.

The village's county councillor, Phil Baker, said:

"A truly fantastic village effort, we have started."

There was also a first for 81-year-old Miss Baddley of Wooden as she became the pioneer patient to be transported for her jab in a tuk tuk.

The cheerful little vehicles, from Tuk Tuk Time in Begelly were a familiar sight in the area last year when they operated a free delivery service for the housebound.

Owner Lorraine Niederlag once again put their wheels in motion to help the community by offering tuk tuk transport for vaccinations.

"Who would have thought that it takes a pandemic and a syringe for Miss Baddley to enjoy her first experience of riding in Hector Tuk Tuk," she said. "We haven't been inundated with passengers so far, but it's nice that the community knows we are there for them."

Miss Baddley described her tuk tuk experience as 'lovely'.

She told Lorraine:"My daughter was unable to take me this time and I don’t want to take the bus any more. I’ve not left the house since March.

"My son lives in Singapore and as I’ve had my photo taken hopefully he will be able to see it."

She also praised driver Craig Groves who told her that she 'looked 61, not 81'.

Craig said: "It was wonderful to pick up Miss Baddley to take her for her vaccination.

"The car parking volunteer marshals at the Regency Hall are doing a great job. I went for a quick coffee whilst Miss Baddley was having her vaccination but had to rush back as the whole process took only 15 minutes and I’d thought it would be at least 30!

"It was quite exciting watching everyone turn up for their vaccine appointments." 😊

Cllr Baker thanked everyone who helped ensure that the Regency Hall was ready for the start of the over-80s jabs and who are volunteering to back up the medical centre staff.

These included Pembrokeshire County Council, Saundersfoot Harbour Commission, Darren, Blaine and Dean who had constructed a new all-ability ramp into the Regency Hall, and all those helping in the car park and hall, including Saundersfoot Rotary.

Following the announcement last Friday by Hywel Dda University Health Board that a mass vaccination centre is to be set up at Tenby Leisure Centre, both Clr Baker and Saundersfoot Medical Centre are reminding residents of the situation regarding receiving vaccines.

Cllr Baker said:"Saundersfoot Medical Centre will continue to telephone all residents who are over 80 to attend the clinic at the Regency Hall.

"This is dependent on the rate of delivery of the vaccine and is strictly by invitation. Volunteers will be on hand to welcome our residents at the Regency Hall.

"In addition, Hywel Dda will be sending out letters in the coming days inviting 20,000 Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire residents aged 75 to 79 years to receive their first Covid vaccine at a mass vaccination centre.

"For local residents the letter will provide an appointment time at Tenby Leisure Centre.

Saundersfoot Medical Centre is telling pateints: "Letters will soon be arriving from the Health Board to our patients aged 75-79 inviting them to an appointment at one of the mass vaccination centres for their vaccine.

"We are continuing to vaccinate our patients aged 80 and over and will be in contact with them, therefore please do not ring the surgery for this. Thank you."