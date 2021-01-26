THE “top field” at a north Pembrokeshire beach and coastal adventuring hotspot will become an official car park and just six disabled spaces allocated nearer the seafront, if National Park planners agree.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee will meet on Wednesday (January 27) and decide an application relating to the “regularisation of existing use of Abereiddy Common Car Park".
The application, recommended for approval by officers, is made by Man Up UK Activities Ltd and includes limiting the car park to six disabled spaces with drop-off and turning area, as well as a change of use for part of an agricultural field to use as a car park with an attendants hut.
There would be space for 190 vehicles, a management plan states, where parking charges will apply April 1 to October 30, with a free shuttle bus service to and from the beach during high season.
A report to Wednesday’s meeting states that there were many letters received raising objections, concerns and suggested amendments including highway and pedestrian safety, limited access to beach car park, charging revenue not being invested in sea defences, overnight parking, opening hours, increase in commercial activity and common land encroachment.
A resident seasons pass will also be available, which would allow use of the beach side spaces and free parking in the new car park, the report adds.
“Activity providers and ice cream van will be based on the south end of the car park in the lime kiln area where they are currently,” it states.
A number of conditions are recommended if committee members approve the plan, include a review of the management plan after 12 months.