LONG-AWAITED plans for a new parking place for Ysgol Dyffryn Taf’s school buses are being welcomed by the community.
The planning application by Carmarthenshire County Council proposes the creation of a 16-bus capacity bay in West Street, Whitland.
This will ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in North Road, which is currently the only access route for the school transport.
Pupils would then be able to reach the school via a footpath from West Street.
The school’s headteacher, Julian Kennedy has voiced support to the authority over the plan.
In a letter to the council, he commented:
“The existing arrangements for the drop off and pick up of pupils arriving on school transport are not fit for purpose in the modern age.
“They pose unnecessary risks to pupil safety and wellbeing, along with attendant risks for drivers and for the school staff supervising.
“Additionally, the current arrangements cause considerable congestion on North Road during term time, for residents and for those using North Road to exit and enter Whitland to the north of the town.
"The building of the new bus bays will eliminate existing risks and congestion and ensure a safe arrival and exit to and from school for the very large number of pupils who travel to school on school transport.”
School transport providers are also backing the proposal.
Joseff Edwards of Taf Valley Coaches said: “This is excellent news for ourselves, and also great news for those who are living on North Road, as it gets very heavily congested in the morning and afternoon during school times.”
Consultation is still open on the planning application (reference PL/00989)via the Carmarthenshire County Council website.