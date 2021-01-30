WOULD you like to be a member of the fire service’s Standards Committee?
Applications are now being invited from suitably qualified and/or experienced personnel for three vacancies on the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority’s Standards Committee.
The purpose of the committee is to oversee, maintain and strengthen high standards of conduct in public office and has a range of functions relating to the Code of Conduct of its members.
Applications can be made by visiting https://www.mawfire/gov.ukeng/join-us
Application forms can be sent to the Human Resources Department (humanresources@mawwfire.gov.uk).
The closing date for applications is 4.30pm on February 4 2020.
The full public notice can be seen on p62 of the January 20 edition of the Western Telegraph, and online at westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices