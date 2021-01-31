WARNING notices of firing on the Castlemartin and Manorbier ranges for the month of February have been published by the Ministry of Defence.
Firing will take place at Castlemartin from February 1-5, 8-12, 15-18 and 23-26.
At Manorbier, the range will be in operation between February 15 and 19 and 22-26.
There will also be night firing at Castlemartin on February 2, 4,9, 11,16,18, 23 and 25.
No night firing is due to be carried out at Manorbier during January.
The road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel and the footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven will be closed between February 1 and 5 and open for the remainder of the month.
People are reminded that unscheduled firing may take place at Castlemartin without prior warning.
The public notice, with details of information helplines to call, can be found on p62 of the January 13 edition of the Western Telegraph and online at westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices