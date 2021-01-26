THERE have been 37 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire in today’s (Tuesday, January 26) Public Health Wales figures.

The latest figures show 24 new cases in Carmarthenshire, seven new cases in Pembrokeshire and six in Ceredigion.

In Wales, 570 new cases have been confirmed and eight new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales in now 189,152, with 4,561 deaths.

One more death was recoded in the Hywel Dda area, with a total of 341 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties now totals 14,176 – 9,611 in Carmarthenshire, 2,960 in Pembrokeshire and 1,605 in Ceredigion.

There have been 7,201 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales 289,566 have received a first dose of covid-19 vaccine and 581 the second dose, with PHW adding that these figures are a daily snapshot and data entry a time of reporting is incomplete so the number vaccinated will be higher.

In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 18,602 vaccinations up to Sunday, January 17, 8,730 in Carmarthenshire, 5,919 in Pembrokeshire and 2,764 in Ceredigion.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales is working with Public Health England and other UK partners to monitor the impact and spread of the UK variant, and to detect and monitor other virus variants. As reported last week, there is evidence which suggests that the UK variant of concern may lead to a higher risk of death than the non-variant.

“We continue to investigate and respond to the spread of the variant and its impact in Wales. Evidence is still emerging and more work is underway to fully understand how it behaves.

“It is important to remember that all current variants of COVID-19 are still spreading and can cause severe illness and death. Therefore it is important to stay at home, and to reduce opportunities for spread by keeping your distance, washing hands regularly, and covering your face.

“All of Wales remains in lockdown. We ask that the public adopts the same mindset for this lockdown as they did in March 2020. We understand that people are fatigued but because the new, more infectious variant of coronavirus is circulating across Wales it is vital that we all keep to the lockdown restrictions and do not meet other people.

“This means that you must stay at home. If exercising outdoors, please do this alone or with members of your household or support bubble only. Shop online, but if you do need to visit essential retail then do this alone, if possible, to minimise numbers of people in retail spaces, and avoid stopping to chat with people outside your household. If you must leave home keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face mask when required according to the regulations.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.

“UK nationals returning home from travel abroad must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to 3 days before departure.

“Under current UK COVID-19 restrictions, you must stay at home. You must not leave home or travel, including internationally, unless you have a legally permitted reason to do so.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details.

“Public Health Wales is working closely with the Welsh Government as they deploy Coronavirus vaccinations through local health boards. Welsh Government is leading on the deployment of the vaccine in Wales.

“Vaccinating the adult population of Wales, to protect people from severe disease, is a significant task, and the vaccine will take time to reach everyone. The effects of the vaccines may not be seen nationally for some time, and we must continue to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe.

“Members of the public should not phone your GP, pharmacy or hospital asking when they will get a vaccine. When someone is in one of the groups eligible for the vaccine, they will be invited to attend a dedicated clinic which will have been set up to ensure patient safety and that of the healthcare professionals.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.