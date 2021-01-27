A ROAD closure order is proposed for part of a St Dogmaels street so that work can be carried out to a retaining wall.
Pembrokeshire County Council plans to bring the closure into effect for around three weeks from Monday February 8, or until the work is completed.
The effect of the order will be to temporarily prohibit all vehicles – other than those exempted – from proceeding along a section of David Street.
The section will be from its junction with access to the property known as Grainfa, north to its junction with access to the property known as Ivy Cottage.
The alternative route for traffic will be Finch Street, Mill Street and Shingrig.
Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.
The order will remain valid for up to 12 months in case the works need to be rescheduled or in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.
The full public notice can be seen on p61 of the January 20 edition of the Western Telegraph.
It can also be viewed and online at westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices