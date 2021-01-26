LLECHRYD bridge is set to reopen today (Tuesday, January 26) after being damaged during Storm Christoph last week.
The bridge was once again completely submerged under the River Teifi during the storm as the local area was battered by heavy rain and strong winds, with the adjoining A484 also closed due to flooding.
It has been closed since that time due to safety concerns and although repairs will be required, these will be carried out later in the year
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “A structural inspection of Llechryd bridge was required following damage caused by storm Christoph.
“The damage is not thought to be significant at this time but will be monitored with repairs required later in the year. The council will therefore be reopening the bridge to all traffic at the earliest opportunity, which is likely to be late evening on Tuesday. January 26.”
The reopening of the bridge to traffic is more essential than usual as the B4332 between Cenarth and Abercych is currently closed the marked diversion route is via Llechryd bridge.
The bridge was closed last year for several weeks for essential repair work estimated at £100k following damage during the record flooding brought about by Storm Callum back in 2018.