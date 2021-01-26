COUNCIL house rent increases of £1 to £3 depending on the size of a property are being considered.
The Housing Revenue Account working group represented its preferred option of increase rents by 1.5 per cent for 2021-22, plus an extra 50p per week if a property is not at Welsh Government target rents, to scrutiny committee on Tuesday (January 26).
It is also planned that any new build/acquisitions of general need houses and void properties where “significant energy efficiency improvement measures” have been made be brought in line with register social landlord properties with a “Living Rent.”
Garage rents will also be increase by 1.5 per cent, once the final decision is taken by full council on March 4.
The authority’s new chief housing officer Gaynor Toft told the committee that there was a difference between rents for similar properties, with some people paying £112 for a three bed house compared to others that are paying only £69.
“A move towards a more consistent approach would be much clearer for our tenants,” she added.
Work to “retrofit” existing properties would continue to ensure energy efficiency and improvements to property quality would continue said cabinet member for housing Cllr Michelle Bateman.