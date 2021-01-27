A NEW Year's Day drink-driver has lost his licence for 14 months.
Scott Gammer, 44, of St Martin's Road, Monkton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, January 25.
He admitted driving a Vauxhall Insignia car in Tenby Court, Monkton on January 1 after consuming excess alcohol.
The court was told that a breath test gave a reading of 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35.
The court took Gammer's guilty plea into account and in addition to the 14-month disqualification, he was ordered to pay a total of £569 made up of a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £85 costs.