A 74-YEAR-OLD woman who made 999 nuisance calls to fire, police and ambulance had previous convictions for similar offences, magistrates have been told.
Ann Gatley of Cold Blow appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Monday, January 25.
She admitted making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another by ringing the three emergency services via 999.
The latest offences were committed between January 12 and 23 this year.
Gateley, who committed the recent offences while on licence, was given a one month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
The court decided to suspend the sentence on the grounds of strong personal mitigation, including the fact that Gateley has 'suspected dementia which needs investigating', and took her guilty plea into consideration.
She was ordered to pay a £125 surcharge and £85 costs.