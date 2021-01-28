PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has once again retained its position at the top of the premier league for public toilets.

At the 2020 Loo of the Year awards, the authority entered 69 facilities, with almost 90 per cent ranked in either the gold or the platinum categories.

The total awards for Pembrokeshire were four platinum, 57 gold and eight silver, with no facilities receiving the lowest Bronze award.

Pembrokeshire County Council also achieved the Champions League certificate for standards of excellence, which is presented to organisations who maintain a consistently high standard of management at all of their Loo of the Year entries.

The facility at The Green, Tenby, which was fully renovated in 2018, received the Changing Places Toilet Award for Wales for the second time.

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language, said:

“I am delighted to see that, once again, we have achieved recognition for our public facilities. “These awards acknowledge our commitment to ensuring our facilities are of the highest standard possible for both our residents and visitors.”

Danfo (UK) Ltd, who are contracted to manage and maintain the facilities, were awarded both the Public Toilet Entries National Award for Wales and the Local Authority National Award for Wales, along with UK trophies in both categories.

They also received the External Contractor Cleaning Team Award for Wales, presented to the cleaning contractor providing a high level of service to one or more Loo of the Year entrants.

Jon Mills, operations manager for Danfo (UK) Ltd, said:

“These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of our cleaning and maintenance staff. “We know how important clean, maintained public toilets are to residents and visitors to Pembrokeshire, and we strive to achieve this every day. “We are committed and determined to keep providing good quality facilities in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council.”

The Loo of the Year awards are issued annually following an unannounced visit from an inspector, and are assessed on criteria such as signage, equipment, accessibility, décor, maintenance, cleanliness and baby changing facilities.