EVIDENCE is being sought for the UK Government about conditions at Penally Camp, as part of a country-wide inspection into the use of properties as accommodation for asylum seekers.

The inspection will be carried out by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) and will focus on barracks and hotels which are currently being used for the accommodation.

The ICIBI is an independent monitoring body of the Home Office.

Penally's county councillor, Jon Preston, is urging people to come forward to contribute information.

He said:

“I would urge local stakeholders to submit evidence to the inspection. Aside from the serious concerns we have about the human rights and welfare of the service users, there are also significant other questions that remain unanswered."

The inspection will 'help hold the UK Government accountable for its actions' said Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader and home affairs spokesperson, Liz Saville-Roberts.

She welcomed the inspector's decision this week to go ahead with the inspection, which she called for earlier this month due to concerns about the welfare of the residents in the camp.

The inspection will focus on the roles and responsibilities of the Home Office and the accommodation service providers, and of other parties, in relation to the use of contingency asylum accommodation.

Ms Saville-Roberts is joining Plaid Cymru's Cllr Preston to encourage local stakeholders to contribute to the inspection.

She said: “Since September last year, we in Plaid Cymru have been raising our concerns about the UK Government’s opaque reasoning for using the camp as well as the potentially dangerous conditions inside.

“The Home Office has avoided proper public scrutiny on this issue, and therefore I welcome the Chief Inspector’s decision to undertake an inspection, which will help to hold the UK Government accountable for its actions.

"I encourage stakeholders to contribute to the inspection, in order for us to get the clearest possible picture of what exactly has been going on at the Penally Cmp these past few months.

“Whilst this is a positive step forward, this is not the end of the journey. We must ensure that the Penally site is no longer used as accommodation, and that there is a sustainable long-term solution which protects and upholds the human rights and dignity of those seeking asylum in Wales.”

As the Western Telegraph reported yesterday, Tuesday January 26, Cllr Preston tabled a question to Pembrokeshire County Council's head of financial services at a meeting of the authority's services overview committee over the council's cost of providing statutory services to Penally Camp.

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19040076.pembrokeshire-camp-costs/

He said: “The figure was quoted as being in the region of £55,000 each month.

"Despite several approaches, there has yet to be any support or meaningful engagement from the Home Office.

"Given the exceptional challenges of the pandemic, this is totally unacceptable.

“With the development rights of the site due to expire on March 21, and with no sign of any planning application from the Home Office to date, it is crucial that a full site inspection is carried out and its findings presented to the local authority planning committee prior to any determination being made.

“Whatever anyone’s personal views are on this matter, it appears the majority agree that Penally camp should be returned to the MoD and the service users are accommodated within agreed designated support networks that are fit for purpose as a matter of urgency.”

*The call for evidence from the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration will remain open until February 19, and anyone with relevant knowledge or experience can do so via chiefinspector@icibi.gov.uk