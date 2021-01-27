RESIDENTS across the Hywel Dda health board area are being warned not to fall victim to the latest coronavirus scam.
People across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire have been receiving a text message supposedly from the NHS Test and Trace under the heading 'This is a public health message from NHS'.
It offers people a chance of the vaccine based on what it says is ‘family genetic and medical history’.
It says people can accept or decline the request and to click on the appropriate link. The appointment will be sent to the next person in line if the patient declines.
Health officials are warning that this is a scam and not to click on any of the links. Simply delete the message.
Fraudsters are looking to cash in on the coronavirus pandemic and people should never reveal any personal or bank details.
The vaccine is free and you will be contacted by your local GP NHS trust to arrange an appointment.
Details of who is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination and how it will be rolled out can be found on the Public Health Wales website https://phw.nhs.wales/.../eligibility-for-the-vaccine/