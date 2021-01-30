GLOBAL warming, green energy, the war on waste plastic – environmental and green issues are now top of the political agenda worldwide.

And one business in a corner of north Pembrokeshire is making its own contribution to sustainable values with the creation of eco-friendly homes which one day it is hoped will become the norm throughout the construction industry.

Western Solar is the company responsible for developments springing up across west Wales. The latest project just about to come to fruition is in the village of Boncath, with families preparing to move into their ‘green’ homes next month.

But just what is it like to live in such a property?

A small hamlet of six affordable houses at Glanrhyd launched the pioneering project back in 2017.

The properties were let to families on the social housing register, powered by the energy generated by the solar panels on the roofs.

The Tŷ Solar home was developed by Western Solar as a prototype for ultra-low-energy affordable housing. Extensive research was undertaken to develop a sustainable timber building system for homes using locally-sourced materials and powered by solar energy.

Welsh larch and Douglas fir –from local woodlands – are the main woods used.

Windows and door are to Passiv standards, made of Ackoya wood, which is resilient to weather degradation and is manufactured in Pembrokeshire

The frame is insulated using nearly 11 inches of recycled paper, while the use of modern permeable materials ensures that the house remains fully breathable. A further benefit is that the use of carcinogenic chemicals – commonly used elsewhere in construction materials – has been eliminated in the design.

So what’s it like living in a zero carbon home? Residents Tessa Hope and Rachel Faunch and their families have been in their Ty Solar properties from the outset.

Rachel has a three-bedroom home and is delighted with her decision to move in.

“I love it,” she said.

“We were the guinea pigs when we first moved in and we have learned about the houses as we have gone along. In the summer, our bills are so low and though it may be mor expensive in the winter, the energy savings we make are huge on a conventional home.

“The one thing that would make even more difference would be to have batteries to store power.

“But the builders have taken that on board and I think they are part of the latest homes.

“The fact it is so different and eco-friendly is important. It is built by local people, from locally-sourced materials and is helping to support the local economy.

“There is also a real sense of community generated among the people who live here and I think the houses themselves have had an influence in promoting that.

“It is like we are all in this together and all happy to help out each other.”

Tessa, who runs a small catering company and is also a care worker, agrees.

“It’s nice to be part of something positive and a step in the right direction,” she said.

“We have just had another baby and living in a two-bedroom house makes it is quite tight for space but we still love it.

“It would be great if there were more of a push for eco-homes to be the norm rather than the exception and then they would also become cheaper to build and buy.

“The homes are so well insulated that in the summer you cannot have enough windows and doors open. But they are light and bright”

Western Solar is the brainchild of its chief executive Glen Peters, who is passionate about his commitment to zero carbon homes and the use of local timber but feels that the UK is still lagging behind .

Every seven seconds the sustainable forests of Europe yield enough wood to build a four-person family home. Carbon is absorbed by the growing trunk, locked up in the house and then trees are replanted.

Wooden construction also lessens the enormous carbon impacts of using concrete and steel. Cross Laminated Timber - like a super-thick plywood - enables the use of wood for large areas of floors and walls.

The French government has ruled that all new public buildings must be made from at least 50 per cent timber.

“The idea was to produce a high-quality, brilliantly insulated, airtight house made of locally sourced timber and powered by solar energy,” said Glen.

“Our homes are built to the highest standards and we’re proud of the fact that 80 per cent of the components that make up the houses are sourced locally. Our costs compare favourably with standard construction except that we can boast a considerably lower carbon footprint.”

But he is not convinced that national government is totally on board with the idea.

“There are government targets and agendas but the plans are not in place to make it happen and they have yet to recognise the value of living in a zero carbon home,” he said.

“They want social housing but are happy to use construction methods that have a detrimental carbon impact, with breeze blocks, UPVC windows and doors and polystyrene insulation. It will then all eventually end up in landfill.

“Things are moving in the right direction but we will need a lot more investment.”

The success of the Ty Solar project is one step in the right direction.

The development at Boncath has been named Berllan Aur (Golden Orchard) by the local councillors and will be handed over to the housing association ATEB in February.